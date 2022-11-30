Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $95.42 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 839,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,828,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 199.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.