Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,605,900 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of XPeng worth $114,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng Profile

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.