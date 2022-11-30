Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,605,900 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of XPeng worth $114,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Stock Performance
NYSE XPEV opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XPeng Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
