Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 888,100 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $99,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

