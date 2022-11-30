Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $88,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 443,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.7 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

