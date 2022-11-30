Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 839,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,828,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

