Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN)

11/17/2022 – Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.25 to C$11.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.00.

10/24/2022 – Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$9.75.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

