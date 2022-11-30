Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $2.27. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 86,832 shares.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 248.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

