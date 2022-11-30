Reviewing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 23.24% 7.36% 6.92% SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $53.91 million 15.02 $12.48 million $0.61 65.38 SmartRent $110.64 million 4.32 -$71.96 million -0.51 -4.73

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simulations Plus and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 2 0 2.67 SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus price target of $63.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.65%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of 6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 176.16%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats SmartRent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.