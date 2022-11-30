Reviewing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and CEL-SCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.11) -0.53 CEL-SCI $560,000.00 216.65 -$36.36 million ($0.85) -3.29

Profitability

CEL-SCI has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -338.37% -101.42% CEL-SCI N/A -76.64% -55.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 1 10 0 2.91 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $16.46, suggesting a potential upside of 662.11%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Volatility and Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEL-SCI beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

