REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE REX opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $536.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 189.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

