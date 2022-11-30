Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REXR opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

