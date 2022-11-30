RFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,626 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,545. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.82.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

