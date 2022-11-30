RFG Advisory LLC Invests $6.42 Million in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 204,041 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 161,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,358. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.