RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 79,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

