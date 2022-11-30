RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 172,716 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,716 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,440,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,005,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $1,360,000.

BUFR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,578. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

