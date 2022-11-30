RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Critical Contrast

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.32, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 1.85 $104.19 million ($3.01) -1.97

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A AG Mortgage Investment Trust -36.51% 6.16% 0.47%

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

