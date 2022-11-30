Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) were down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 45,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 19,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.
Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.
