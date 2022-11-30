Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) were down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 45,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 19,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Rise Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

About Rise Gold



Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

Featured Stories

