Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.76

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$83.76 and traded as low as C$72.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$73.21, with a volume of 211,020 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.90.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.