Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

