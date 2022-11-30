Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.