Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
