Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.