Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,127 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.88. 23,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

