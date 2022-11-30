Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Abiomed by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Abiomed by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $377.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

