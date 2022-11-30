Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $758,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 594.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $510.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,782. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.08.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.