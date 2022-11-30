Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $758,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 594.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Chemed Price Performance
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
