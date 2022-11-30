Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $855,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 155,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,407,800. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

