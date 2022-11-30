Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.37. 636,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,268,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

