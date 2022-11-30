Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

