Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,181 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $525.41. 10,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

