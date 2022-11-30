Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 199,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,051. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

