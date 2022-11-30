Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $35,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $21.37 on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. 366,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

