Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $144,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

TMO traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.53. 18,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,375. The stock has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

