Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.29% of Tyson Foods worth $90,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 18,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

