Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,717 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $109,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $365.54. 22,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,374. The company has a market cap of $347.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

