Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.53% of South Pacific Resources worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in South Pacific Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Natixis acquired a new position in South Pacific Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South Pacific Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Pacific Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Pacific Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

South Pacific Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

SPB traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 7,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

