Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $21.05 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,211 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.55% of Hancock Whitney worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,262. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

