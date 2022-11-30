Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $94.88 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,211 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $94,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. 26,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,898. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.