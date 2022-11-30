Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $32,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.57. 42,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

