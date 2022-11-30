Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,247 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $857,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 75,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,979. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 161,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,016,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

