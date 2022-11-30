Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,440 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Target worth $67,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,514. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.