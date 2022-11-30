Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344,341 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $77,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 109,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
