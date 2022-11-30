Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344,341 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $77,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 109,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.