Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.32

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,328.97. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.42.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

