Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.32

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.
Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.42.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.