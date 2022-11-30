RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of RS Group stock remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. RS Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Get RS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EENEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.55) to GBX 1,250 ($14.95) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.