Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Saker Aviation Services Stock Performance
Shares of SKAS remained flat at $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. Saker Aviation Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.
Saker Aviation Services Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saker Aviation Services (SKAS)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.