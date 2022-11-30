Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Salesforce Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE CRM traded up $8.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.25. 12,475,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,276. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $503,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

