Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Gap Up to $15.39

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.11. Satixfy Communications shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 6,345 shares.

Satixfy Communications Trading Up 25.4 %

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.