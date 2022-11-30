Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Gap Up to $15.39

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.11. Satixfy Communications shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 6,345 shares.
Satixfy Communications Trading Up 25.4 %
Satixfy Communications Company Profile
Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satixfy Communications (SATX)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.