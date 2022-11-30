Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $981.02

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 981.02 ($11.74) and traded as low as GBX 900.50 ($10.77). Savills shares last traded at GBX 910 ($10.89), with a volume of 92,101 shares trading hands.

Savills Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 858.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 980.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Savills news, insider Nicholas Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 802 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £80,200 ($95,944.49).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

