Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,510. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

