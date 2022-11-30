Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Decreased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 5.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $73,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,318. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.