Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

