Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Sells 26,693 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scipio Maximus Carnecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $95,987.58.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 330,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,682. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

MITK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 3,780,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 596,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 484,900 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,753,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 426,851 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 496,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 315,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.