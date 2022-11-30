Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $466,000 Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 115,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Profile

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

